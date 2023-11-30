Detroit Lions' Week 15 game against Denver Broncos scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16

(CBS DETROIT) - The NFL released its Week 15 flex schedule with the Detroit Lions set to take on the Denver Broncos at home on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The game at Ford Field will kick off at 8:15 p.m. and air on NFL Network.

The Lions will face off against the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears for Weeks 13 and 14, respectively. The team is coming off a 22-29 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving.

Despite the loss, the team is leading in the NFC North Division with an 8-3 season.