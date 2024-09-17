Detroit Lions hosting watch party at Ford Field for Dallas Cowboys game

Businesses look to cash in on Detroit Lions' success

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions will host a watch party for the team's game against the Dallas Cowboys next month.

The team announced Tuesday that the watch party will happen on Sunday, Oct. 13, at Ford Field, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Lions Loyal Members and Lions Loyal Waitlist Members will be able to access presale tickets on Sept. 24.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25. Fans can buy up to six tickets while they are available. Lions Loyal Members will be $15 plus fees, waitlist will be $20 plus fees and general sale tickets will be $25 plus fees.

The team says the event will feature access to reserved seating in the lower bowl and south club level to watch the game, power hour pricing at select locations, exclusive rally towel and poster giveaways, appearances by the drumline and cheerleaders, a 50/50 raffle to benefit the Henry Ford Health Game on Cancer and the Lions Foundation.

During the watch party, parking will be available in the Ford Field-controlled lots for $15 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Last year, the Lions hosted a watch party for the NFC Championship game, but this is the first time the team will host one for a regular-season game.

The Lions lost 20-16 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and are getting ready to play the Arizona Cardinals.