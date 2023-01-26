Detroit Lions to install new artificial turf at Ford Field, Allen Park facility

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions are changing up their field with an upgraded synthetic turf.

According to a press release, the new turf will be installed by FieldTurf at Ford Field and the Allen Park practice facility. The fields will be upgraded to the FieldTurf CORE system, which is the first multi-layer dual-polymer monofilament fiber.

"Providing the highest caliber facilities possible is a top priority of our organization, and the fields our players play and practice on is continually evaluated for safety and performance," Detroit Lions senior vice president of facilities Todd Argust said in a press release. "We are proud to be installing the FieldTurf Core system at both Ford Field and the Allen Park Practice Facility for the 2023 season and beyond. We believe this is the best field we can install that provides the safest playing surface."

The company says it has been working with the team for more than 20 years. Officials say the turf system "features the company's heavyweight infill design, proven to deliver a lower incidence of total injuries compared to various infill weights."