Detroit Lions sued by sports photographer over use of iconic photo for Barry Sanders statue

(CBS DETROIT) - According to a new federal lawsuit, Allen Kee alleges the Detroit Lions, Dick's Sporting Goods, McFarlane Toys, Getty Images, among others, used his copyrighted image without his permission.

The lawsuit states the Lions used his photo as inspiration for the sculpture that is now standing in front of Ford Field.

The problem, according to the complaint, is that many entities, including the Lions, used the image without Kee's permission. Kee owns the copyright to the photo, which was taken back in 1995.

Read the full lawsuit below.

The lawsuit goes on to state proof can be seen in a documentary titled "Sculpting Barry," where his iconic photo of Sanders can be seen hanging behind the clay sculpture. At one point in the documentary, the artist states Kee's photo is the inspiration for the statue.

"We have this photo that is considered the most iconic photo ever taken of Barry Sanders. That's what's being recreated in this sculpture," the artist said in the documentary.

Kee is seeking compensation from the entities that used the photo without his licensed permission.

A spokesperson for the Lions released the following statement:

"We are aware of the suit and are prepared to vigorously defend our position that these claims lack merit."