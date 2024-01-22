Detroit Lions sign tight end Zach Ertz to practice squad ahead of NFC Championship, reports say

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions are adding tight end and Super Bowl winner Zach Ertz to its practice squad, reports say.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the team signed Ertz on Monday after losing tight end Brock Wright to a forearm injury. The addition comes one day after the Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to advance to the NFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Detroit will head to California to take on the NFC No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers.

Pelissero reports there are plans to potentially move Ertz to play in the championship.

Ertz secured his release from the Arizona Cardinals in November after three seasons. The 33-year-old Pro Bowler also played nine with the Philadelphia Eagles, who won Super Bowl LII in 2018.

The Lions are working to address the tight-end squad with James Mitchell on injured reserve, and Sam LaPorta fighting through a knee injury, according to the NFL. LaPorta, who suffered the injury during the last game of the regular season, caught nine passes for 65 yards during Sunday's divisional round.

The team also has tight end Anthony Firkser on its active roster.