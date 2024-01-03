Watch CBS News
Detroit Lions sending 5 players to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - On the heels of their first division title in 30 years, the Detroit Lions will send five players to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. 

Rookie tight end sensation Sam LaPorta, tackle Penei Sewell, center Frank Ragnow, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin were named 2024 Pro Bowlers. Hutchinson and Reeves-Maybin, who was named a starter, join LaPorta as first-time Pro Bowlers, while Sewell and Ragnow are making their second straight appearances. 

Detroit is one of eight teams sending at least five players to the Pro Bowl Games, joining the San Franciso 49ers (nine), Baltimore Ravens (seven), Dallas Cowboys (seven), Miami Dolphins (seven), Philadelphia Eagles (six), Cleveland Browns (five), and the Kansas City Chiefs (five). 

In addition, Detroit has seven players as alternates. Quarterback Jared Goff (second alternate), running back Jahmry Gibbs (first alternate), running back David Montgomery (fourth alternate), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (first alternate), guard Jonah Jackson (third alternate), linebacker Alex Anzalone (fifth alternate), and return specialist Kalif Raymond (fourth alternate) were all named as alternates. 

This year's Pro Bowl Games take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. 

The Lions clinched their first division title in 30 years with a 30-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 24. 

Detroit (11-5) closes out its regular season Sunday against the Vikings at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions can tie a franchise record for wins in a regular season with 12. The 1991 Lions went 12-4. 

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 8:42 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

