Debbie Dingell, Nancy Pelosi place friendly wager on NFC Championship Game

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-06) and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (CA-11) placed a friendly wager ahead of the NFC Championship game, according to a press release.

The Detroit Lions are set to face the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.

If the Lions win, Pelosi who represents San Francisco will send Dingell's office See's Candies and Ghirardelli chocolates.

"This season, our 49ers have played dazzling, dynamic, determined and dominant football," Pelosi said. "There's no question that tomorrow, after we take down the Lions, San Francisco will once again claim our rightful place in the Super Bowl. And when we hoist the Lombardi Trophy, lighting up Las Vegas in red and gold, victory will taste even sweeter as I enjoy Detroit's finest dark chocolates courtesy of Congresswoman Dingell."

If the 49ers win, Dingell who represents Southeast Michigan will send Pelosi's office a variety of Sanders Candy.

"The Lions have played with grit and determination all season, and are on a historic run," Dingell said. "Our fans are the most loyal fans around, and many have been waiting for this their entire lives. I'm looking forward to the Lions making it to the Super Bowl for the first time ever with a hard-earned win in San Francisco and will enjoy watching the Super Bowl game with See's Candies and Ghirardelli from Speaker Pelosi. If the 49ers do win, I'll be happy to share the best chocolate in the country made here in Michigan with her."