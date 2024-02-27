Detroit Lions release mini movie highlighting 2023 season: Where to watch

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions had a historic season in 2023, winning their first playoff game in more than 30 years. The team released a mini movie Tuesday to highlight the season.

The film features head coach Dan Campbell talking to the team about the season and the desire to make it to the playoffs.

"I want to do something special. You will do something special, gentlemen, and we will never forget this season," Campbell said in the film.

Click here to watch the film.

After taking out the Los Angeles Rams in the wild card, the Lions moved to the divisional round, advancing further after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Lions finished the season at the NFC championship, losing to the San Francisco 49ers, and many cannot forget the unforgettable season the team had.