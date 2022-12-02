Detroit Lions hope to rebound from Thanksgiving Day loss, prepare to host Jacksonville Jaguars

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions (4-7) hope to rebound from a Thanksgiving Day loss as the team prepares to host the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7).

The Lions will face a Jacksonville team coming off a win against the Baltimore Ravens, where they scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, but also gave up 15 points to the Ravens. Assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley says they are preparing for a strong defense when they play the Jaguars.

"They have talent on all levels. You look at that D-line, those guys, they play together, they play hard, they finish," Staley said. "Those guys hustle to the ball, so we've got to make sure we're on top of our game when it comes to ball – protecting the ball, ball security."

As the season enters December, the Lions are currently three spots out of the NFC playoff race, a spot they haven't been at since the 2016 season when they clinched a wild card spot. Head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that ultimately, that's what the goal is at the end of the day.

"We have that opportunity [to make the playoffs] right now," Campbell said. "Now, we went through what we did last year, and we had a group of guys that they didn't, of course it mattered, but they went to work every day. And it's a new opponent, it's a new challenge, and so I'm glad with where we're at."

The Lions and Jaguars game kicks off at 1p.m. on Sunday at Ford Field.