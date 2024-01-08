Detroit Lions: Playoff hopes high, tickets scams on the rise

(CBS DETROIT) — Ford Field will be a madhouse come Sunday as the Lions are hosting its first playoff game at the venue against the Los Angeles Rams, which will welcome back Matthew Stafford to the city.

With the excitement of the game, however, people could fall victim to buying fake tickets or getting scammed.

CBS News Detroit spoke to the local chapter of the Better Business Bureau to learn two things:

How to get the best deal on Detroit Lions tickets How to ensure people don't get scammed

"A good deal means homework," said CEO and President of the Better Business Bureau Eastern Michigan Chapter Melanie Duquesnel.

Homework means checking multiple sites, not just for the best price but also making sure the website is legitimate.

"We are really going to have to search around, but places to avoid looking for that great deal are unvetted sites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace," said Duquesnel

Duquesnel said legitimate, vetted websites include Ticketmaster and StubHub.

She added when the Lions are good and everyone is rooting for them, it is more common to fall victim to a scam, and people want to be a part of the opportunity to watch them live in person at Ford Field.

"Detroit Lions tickets; the best way to do it is to go directly to their website," said Duquesnel. "So don't click on a right rail ad on Facebook. Don't use a text if you have never worked with the Lions organization whatsoever, and all the sudden, you get this text on your phone that you can score Lions tickets for one hundred bucks; it's a scam. Run away, shut it down."

So, why have scams for sports tickets become so popular?

"Because they are easy for the most part, and people are rushing around trying to get that great deal and sometimes unwilling or sometimes unable to do the homework to make sure it is legitimate," said Duquensel.

Ticket prices will be inflated since this is the first time the Detroit Lions have hosted a home playoff game in Ford Field history.

The best advice from the BBB is to use a credit card during the purchase, and if it is too good to be true, then it is too good to be true.

Duquesnel said follow your intuition, and you'll stay out of trouble.

"If you are going to buy anything online, you are going to buy sports tickets, use a credit card, so if you get the product back and it's not what you said it is, not what it is supposed to be, you can go back to the credit card company and they can most times reverse the charges that way you are not out of money," said Duquensel. "Do not ever use a debit card because that is when your bank freaks out and goes what have you done."

According to the BBB, what people need to do includes staying vigilant of anything out of the norm when looking for tickets and making sure to report them immediately to law enforcement and the BBB.

"If you have been scammed, don't be embarrassed," said Duquesnel. "That is the worst thing you can do. You need to start talking to everyone about it, including law enforcement. You are not necessarily going to get your money back, but you have the opportunity to save the next person."

Currently, a nosebleed seat for the Lions playoff game against the LA Rams is going for around $600.

That is the most expensive ticket on the market for the first round of playoffs for the 2023-2024 season.