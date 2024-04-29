Detroit Lions open grant program in support of high school football, cheerleading

Clean up is underway following NFL Draft, UAW reaches deal with Daimler Truck and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions has opened applications for the 2024 Touchdown in Your Town program in support of high school football and cheer programs.

Through the program, the team would supply equipment, technology, apparel and/or grants from the Detroit Lions Foundation. The program is in partnership with the United Dairy Industry of Michigan and Planet Fitness.

"We are excited to continue impacting Michigan high school football teams through Touchdown in Your Town, as well as expand our reach by now also supporting high school cheer programs," said Roxanne Caine, vice president of Detroit Lions Foundation and Community Relations, in a statement. "By wielding our resources with the Detroit Lions Foundation and teaming up with UDIM and Planet Fitness, we will be able to empower the selected schools and ensure the students have the tools they need for success on the field."

Schools interested can apply online. High school coaches, athletic directors and football and cheer staff members are eligible to apply.

The application opened Monday and is available through 11:59 p.m. on May 29. The schools that are selected will be notified in June.