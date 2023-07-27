Detroit Lions offensive coordinator has high expectations for 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - This offseason saw plenty of buzz around Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

After leading Detroit to the fourth-ranked offense in the NFL last year, Johnson got a shot at interviewing for the Colts' head coaching job in January.

Ultimately, he didn't take the job, or any other head coaching job, for that matter, because Johnson says there's still plenty for him to do here in the Motor City.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson addresses the media before an NFL football practice, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Allen Park, Mich. Carlos Osorio / AP

"I've always had high expectations on myself," Johnson said Wednesday. "It didn't matter what position it was in. To me, it's business as usual."

The architect of the Lions offense, which went for 6,460 yards last season, has plenty to work with this coming season.

With Jared Goff leading the offense, alongside a growing talent in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and newly-added weapons like rookie Jahmyr Gibbs and former New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims, Johnson is holding his expectations for his players as high as he holds them for himself.

"Truthfully, it's not about me, and it never has been," Johnson said. "For them [the players], it's a player's game. They are going out there playing. Yeah, I'm still here, and whether or not they like me or not, that's the mindset we take as a coaching staff. It's about our guys out there, and they are the ones winning football games for us."