Detroit Lions NFC North dominance fuels sporting goods store frenzy

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – With the Detroit Lions winning in primetime and now dominating the NFC North, sporting goods stores in Metro Detroit are trying to keep up with demand.

The spirits of Pro Sports Zone owner John Yu are high, seeing that the Lions are well into writing a winning chapter in the team's history books.

"I believe we will win the division, and we'll have a home playoff game, at least one; that's what I'm looking for; anything less than that, I think it's kind of disappointing," Yu said.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

Yu started stocking up on gear last season when the hype over the team's success kicked off, and ever since the Lions beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the season-opener, sales have been strong.

"Especially like yesterday, I have so many customers coming from out of town, driving some four odd hundred miles to come to the store to purchase something and go to the game and drive back last night," Yu said.

One of the hot-selling items at the store inside Laurel Park Place in Livonia is anything bearing the No. 97 of Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.

"I love [Aidan] Hutchison the way he's just aggressive, his motor, he just keeps going and going and going. And [Amon-Ra] St. Brown. He's I mean, what can you ask for? I mean, this guy catches everything," said Jason Hall, a Lions fan.

Hall, among the dozens of fans who stopped by Pro Sports Zone on Tuesday to get their hands on a fresh delivery of Lions merchandise.

"You know, Detroit gets a bad rap. And I was born in Detroit. So was my friend Maggie. And we're proud of our city, good or bad. And it's just fun right now. It's just fun," said another Lions fan, Terry Turner.

And they can't wait for the playoff merch.

"They will make it to the playoffs. We're going to work on the Super Bowl," Hall said. "Let's get to the playoffs first."