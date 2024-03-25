Watch CBS News
Detroit Lions host kids from across Michigan for day of activity at Ford Field

By Terell Bailey

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - It was all about the kids on Sunday at Ford Field. 

The Detroit Lions Foundation and Playworks Michigan teamed up to host their annual football jamboree, a unique partnership that helps promote fun and teamwork.

More than 150 Playworks elementary school students had the chance to learn the game of football and skills they can apply to everyday life. 

Organizers say the flag football game focuses on instilling leadership, confidence, teamwork and sportsmanship.

Twenty schools and eight school districts from across Metro Detroit and Mid-Michigan were invited. 

Throughout the afternoon, no shortage of laughter and cheering could be heard. Parents and families got to sit in the stands while watching their young ones get active. 

"We find statistically that students, as they go on in school, they don't really engage in sports as they used to back in the day, so at Playworks Michigan, we find it important to provide opportunities for students to play," said Christa Williams, program director of Playorks Michigan. 

"It really and truly is a game that can teach you core values of life. Being able to provide this opportunity for our youth is something that we care deeply about," said Terrance Thomas, Detroit Lions Foundation program officer. 

Terell Bailey
terell-bailey.jpg

Originally from Chesapeake, Virginia, Terell has had a passion for broadcast journalism since childhood. Growing up, throughout his schooling he was known for doing the "morning announcements." Fitting he became a TV journalist, right?

First published on March 25, 2024 / 11:23 AM EDT

