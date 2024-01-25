Detroit Lions to hold drone show over Ford Field

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Lions drone show is coming to downtown Detroit!

According to a Detroit Lions social media post, a Lions-themed drone show will be visible 400 feet above Ford Field and face downtown.

The show is scheduled to take place Friday at 8:30 p.m., weather permitting.

RELATED: Several Metro Detroit schools going blue for the Detroit Lions

Those who wish to watch must stay southeast of Madison Street for the show to safely operate, according to the post.

The Lions are set to face the 49ers on Sunday.