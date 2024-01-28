Detroit Lions fans take to the West Coast ahead of NFC championship game

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game on Sunday.

Lions fans have flocked to California to support the team. Fans gathered at Rookies Sports Lodge in San Jose on Saturday ahead of the game to meet one another and win prizes.

The bar was packed with fans cheering, chanting, and predicting a Lions win.

"Out here together, one pride. We're going to take the "W" tomorrow. Bring it back to Detroit. We're going to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl," said Lions fan Aaron Lutrell.

In the sea of Honolulu Blue, there was one brave 49ers fan who has been married to a Lions fan for the past 22 years. They say when it comes to the rivalry, love conquers all.

"I love her," said Geoff Mamerow. "Terrible taste in teams. Terrible taste in teams."

But her pick for Sunday's win is the Detroit Lions, of course.

"You know what, the Lions have waited so long. So it needs to happen for Detroit," said Jessica Bustos.

The Lions meet-and-greet event featured prizes and signed giveaways.

Organizer Megan Stefanski said the blue wave is here.

"It's just been 30 years of waiting. This is game No. 20 for me this year. I haven't missed a game, home or away. This one is going to take us straight to Vegas and the Super Bowl," she said.