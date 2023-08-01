Detroit Lions fans pack stands at training camp

(CBS DETROIT) - Monday saw another day of fans out in full force at the Detroit Lions training camp in Allen Park.

Monday saw more younger fans in attendance – some not young enough to know the pain and heartache that being a Lions fan can bring.

"The hope is that here, Lions Fandom starts a lot better than ours did," one Lions fan in attendance told CBS News Detroit about bringing his young daughter to training camp. "She can be part of a winning culture, where it took us time to get here."

Being part of a winning culture doesn't just mean the fans or the coaches are all on board. The players need to buy into it as well.

Second-year wideout Jameson Williams is a prime example of that. Williams has had an up-and-down camp so far.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson signs autographs after an NFL football practice, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Allen Park, Mich. Carlos Osorio / AP

While most of his rookie season was wiped out by injury, expectations are high for the Alabama product.

He'll be starting the season late, however, missing the first six games of the season after he was one of four Lions players caught violating the NFL's gambling policy this offseason.

Even though Williams won't see the field until Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens, he says he wanted to give the fans a glimpse of what he brings.

"I feel like it's great because it gives us somewhat of a game feeling while we out there with the fans out. [It] gives them something to show," Williams said.

Apart from fan support, Williams also has support from his receiving corps.

"Nobody is trying to get suspended for six weeks," Lions receiver Josh Reynolds said. "You can tell his growth and maturity has elevated from last year. And just seeing that is big".

With an encouraging endorsement like that, Williams knows he is in good hands.

"It means a lot, because those guys have been in the league for a minute, and they know how everything rolls. So they are giving me tips on how to move forward and get things done," Williams said.