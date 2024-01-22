Fans celebrate electric Detroit Lions win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions are heading to the NFC Championship game. One football game is standing between the Lions and a trip to Super Bowl LVIII.

But for now, it is a celebration for the home team after their divisional game victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Our tears, our excitement, like we just can't fathom the reality of it. But we're on our way to the Super Bowl, and I have faith, and we're going to get there," said one Lions fan who celebrated the game and the big win at Harry's bar in Detroit.

CBS News Detroit spent all Sunday afternoon, pre-and post-game, watching and discussing the game with fans.

"Right here, Lions. Right now, we're making change. We're going all the way, we're going. It feels real; it feels so real that it doesn't. That's how it feels," said another fan post-game.

The Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, January 28th, at 6:30 p.m.