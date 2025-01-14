Detroit Lions fans scramble to purchase merch ahead of divisional round against Commanders

Preparing for Lions playoff game this weekend? Here's where to buy merch.

Preparing for Lions playoff game this weekend? Here's where to buy merch.

Preparing for Lions playoff game this weekend? Here's where to buy merch.

(CBS DETROIT) — It seems like everywhere you look, you can find someone wearing Honolulu blue, whether at home, in the office or on the street. And if you haven't already bought your gear for Saturday's Detroit Lions game, now is the time.

From sustainable jewelry to custom streetwear and classic trading cards, fans can buy many things to show their Lions pride in Detroit.

Located in Parker's Alley is Rebel Nell.

"We actually have the lucky charm," said Kim Blair, vice president of operations at Rebel Nell.

The women-owned jewelry store sells necklaces, keychains, cuff links and bracelets made with repurposed materials.

"It is pieces of jackets that they used to wear when they played at the brick stadium back in the 50s," Blair said.

The official collaboration with the Detroit Lions is a more subtle elevated way to show your support every day.

If you're tired of the same old t-shirts and jerseys everyone else has, just around the corner on Woodward Avenue is Dez Delamar, a streetwear brand that uses art to make exclusive pieces.

"The difference between like, it has my spin to it, so it has my creativity to it. My logo was infused in the store, the brand, the city is into it. So, it's just different. You're not going to find anything like it," said Valdez Hodge, owner of Dez Delmar.

The owner and designer drew inspiration from the fandom.

Finally, walk over to 3 Kings Detroit on Griswold Street for traditional merch and thousands of trading cards.

"We can't keep Jameer Gibbs or, you know, Jared Goff or Amon-Ra Brown or Jamo (Jameson Williams) in the shop, barely, unless it's a big card that's expensive and it takes a specific buyer to get something like that," said co-owner James Matthews.

Retailers are seeing a big boom in sales thanks in large part to the team's success.

A trend they want to continue when the Lions hopefully make history.