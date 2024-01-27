Detroit Lions fans head to San Francisco for the NFC Championship

Detroit Lions fans head to San Francisco for the NFC Championship

Detroit Lions fans head to San Francisco for the NFC Championship

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions fans are heading to San Francisco for the NFC Championship on Sunday.

CBS News Detroit Kelly Vaughen was also heading to California Saturday morning to report on the historic game and had a chance to speak with dedicated fans at the Detroit Metro airport.

Kelly Vaughen

"So hyped, couldn't even really put it into words honestly. This will be my 11th game, and it's an amazing feeling," Aaron Lutrell said. "Lions are going to the Super Bowl. They're going to take it all let's go. Go Lions, let's go!"

Kelly Vaughen

"It is incredible because I was a high school student the last time the Lions were in the NFC Championship game, and I'm a high school teacher today as well. And so I've had some very fun conversations with my students saying, "Don't take it for granted, because you never know when these moments will come again," Matthew Soltysiak said.

The Lions are scheduled to play the 49ers at 6:30 p.m. EST.