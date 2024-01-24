Devoted Detroit Lions fan on Long Island clinging to hope that this is their year

Devoted Lions fan on Long Island hopes to see them in Super Bowl LVII Devoted Lions fan on Long Island hopes to see them in Super Bowl LVII 02:48

WEST HILLS, N.Y. -- The Super Bowl matchup will be set this weekend, and while three teams are in familiar contention, one is an outlier -- a franchise known for heartache, the Detroit Lions.

CBS New York's Steve Overmyer met a New Yorker who bleeds Lion Blue.

In the heart of Long Island, you'll find a rare breed. Rich Yevoli, of West Hills, has remained a devoted fan of one of the most historic and yet beleaguered franchises in NFL history: the Detroit Lions. He even as a Lions man cave, otherwise known as the Lions' Den.

The Lions won the NFL Championship back in 1957, but since then, they've had only one single playoff win -- until this year.

"You wait, you wait, you wait, you hope, you hope, it never seems to happen. And then when it does happen like it is right now, it's the greatest feeling in the world," Yevoli said.

With pride, he shows off his treasure trove of Lions memorabilia.

"This is actually a piece of turf from the Pontiac Silverdome," Yevoli said.

"If I step on this, will I blow out my ACL?" Overmyer asked.

"There's a good chance you might. Let me check my homeowner's insurance," Yevoli said, laughing.

Most Lions fans in New York are from Michigan, but Yevoli is a New Yorker through and through.

"Detroit played every Thanksgiving ... I get the opportunity to see Billy Simms ... He's cutting, he's moving and I'm like, 'Whoa, this is my guy. This is my team. Great colors, Honolulu blue. Let's go. I'm a Lions fan, apparently,'" Yevoli said.

A lionhearted fan who, against all odds, is seeing his loyalty rewarded with moments that exemplify the enduring magic of sports and spirit of a die-hard fan.

"If you called any of my friends, they would say, 'Richie starts every year telling us that this is their year. This is their year. It's gonna happen this year,'" Yevoli said.

Now with the Lions one step away from the Super Bowl, Yevoli is clinging to hope that this is the year Lions fans can roar.

"Even the Jets have their Super Bowl, as tough as it's been for them lately. I don't. I have nothing. I have nothing to fall back on. But I think that's all about to change," Yevoli said.

If the Lions win this week, they will be headed to the Super Bowl. You can watch the big game Feb. 11 on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+.