Detroit Lions fan who dyed his hair blue during playoff run has died

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit Lions fan in hospice care, who dyed his hair blue during the team's playoff run, has died.

Larry Benjamin, 83, of Saginaw, went viral after he dyed his hair Honolulu blue to support the Lions. He was inspired by Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who dyed his hair blue before the team's playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

In a social media post on Sunday, March 10, his son, Jeff Benjamin, said that his dad had died earlier that day.

"To everyone who supported my Dad's blue haired pursuit of a @Lions Super Bowl, know that he is now in peace," said Benjamin. "He passed away in his sleep earlier this morning. @amonra_stbrown thanks for all the love!"

St. Brown responded to the post , saying, "RIP Mr. Benjamin."

After seeing Larry Benjamin's blue hair during the playoff run, St. Brown had sent him a signed jersey that said, " To: Larry The Man. Keep being a beast. Best fans in the world. One pride!"

Larry Benjamin was in hospice care for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.