Watch CBS News
Sports

Detroit Lions trade NFL draft pick for wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 31, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 31, 2023 03:21

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions agreed on Tuesday to trade a 2025 sixth-round NFL draft pick for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

A Detroit native and Cass Tech graduate, Peoples-Jones, who is in his fourth season with the league, was selected by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. It's a homecoming for the 24-year-old Detroit native, who played for the Michigan Wolverines from 2017 through 2019 before entering the NFL.

He recorded 117 receptions for 1,837 yards and eight touchdowns. 

"We're excited about the kid. He's had good production in the past, he'll be a good fit here. He's been a high-character kid. He's from Detroit, he's a local kid, so I think he'll be very, very happy," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said during a press conference. "All these moves we make are always the best thing for the franchise, the best thing for the team."

The Lions will be in bye week after a 26-14 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders for Monday Night Football on Oct. 30. The team remains in the lead board in the NFC North with a 6-2 season.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 5:06 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.