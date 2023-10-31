Detroit Lions trade NFL draft pick for wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions agreed on Tuesday to trade a 2025 sixth-round NFL draft pick for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

A Detroit native and Cass Tech graduate, Peoples-Jones, who is in his fourth season with the league, was selected by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. It's a homecoming for the 24-year-old Detroit native, who played for the Michigan Wolverines from 2017 through 2019 before entering the NFL.

He recorded 117 receptions for 1,837 yards and eight touchdowns.

"We're excited about the kid. He's had good production in the past, he'll be a good fit here. He's been a high-character kid. He's from Detroit, he's a local kid, so I think he'll be very, very happy," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said during a press conference. "All these moves we make are always the best thing for the franchise, the best thing for the team."

The Lions will be in bye week after a 26-14 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders for Monday Night Football on Oct. 30. The team remains in the lead board in the NFC North with a 6-2 season.