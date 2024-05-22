Detroit Lions 2024 preseason schedule. Dates, times and opponents released

Detroit police arrest man who escaped custody, Troy teachers picket for higher pay and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions have announced the dates, times and opponents for the three preseason games they will play this year.

The Lions will kick off the preseason on the road and are scheduled to play the New York Giants at 7 p.m. on Aug. 8.

After that, Detroit will travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs at 4 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Then, the Lions will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. on Aug. 24.

The team will open their regular season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8 at Ford Field.

Here is a full list of the 2024 preseason and regular season schedules for the Lions:

2024 Detroit Lions preseason schedule

Aug. 8 at New York Giants, 7 p.m.

Aug. 17 at Kansas City Chiefs, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 against Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

2024 Detroit Lions regular season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 8 against Los Angeles Rams

Week 2: Sept. 15 against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3: Sept. 22 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 4: Sept. 30 against Seattle

Week 5: Bye Week

Week 6: Oct. 13 at Dallas Cowboys

Week 7: Oct. 20 at Minnesota Vikings

Week 8: Oct. 27 against Tennesee Titans

Week 9: Nov. 3 at Green Bay Packers

Week 10: Nov. 10 at Houston Texans

Week 11: Nov. 17 against Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 12: Nov. 24 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 13: Nov. 28 against Chicago Bears

Week 14: Dec. 5 against Green Bay Packers

Week 15: Dec. 15 against Buffalo Bills

Week 16: Dec. 22 at Chicago Bears

Week 17: Dec. 30 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 18: against Minnesota Vikings