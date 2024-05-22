Detroit Lions 2024 preseason schedule. Dates, times and opponents released
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions have announced the dates, times and opponents for the three preseason games they will play this year.
The Lions will kick off the preseason on the road and are scheduled to play the New York Giants at 7 p.m. on Aug. 8.
After that, Detroit will travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs at 4 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Then, the Lions will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. on Aug. 24.
The team will open their regular season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8 at Ford Field.
Here is a full list of the 2024 preseason and regular season schedules for the Lions:
2024 Detroit Lions preseason schedule
- Aug. 8 at New York Giants, 7 p.m.
- Aug. 17 at Kansas City Chiefs, 4 p.m.
- Aug. 24 against Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.
2024 Detroit Lions regular season schedule
- Week 1: Sept. 8 against Los Angeles Rams
- Week 2: Sept. 15 against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 3: Sept. 22 at Arizona Cardinals
- Week 4: Sept. 30 against Seattle
- Week 5: Bye Week
- Week 6: Oct. 13 at Dallas Cowboys
- Week 7: Oct. 20 at Minnesota Vikings
- Week 8: Oct. 27 against Tennesee Titans
- Week 9: Nov. 3 at Green Bay Packers
- Week 10: Nov. 10 at Houston Texans
- Week 11: Nov. 17 against Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 12: Nov. 24 at Indianapolis Colts
- Week 13: Nov. 28 against Chicago Bears
- Week 14: Dec. 5 against Green Bay Packers
- Week 15: Dec. 15 against Buffalo Bills
- Week 16: Dec. 22 at Chicago Bears
- Week 17: Dec. 30 at San Francisco 49ers
- Week 18: against Minnesota Vikings