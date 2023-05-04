Detroit leading the charge with EV infrastructure

(CBS DETROIT) - The Motor City's on a mission to lead the future of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, identifying publicly-owned land that could be converted and used to make EV charging more accessible.

"We have been, for the last 100 years the home of the automotive industry," said Tim Slusser, chief of mobility innovation for the City of Detroit. "We're now embracing what the next 100 years is going to look like."

Slusser and his team identified lots throughout the city that could become a site for new electric charging.

"We want to create opportunities for all Detroiters to charge their vehicles here," he said.

Right now, the city has a list of 12 potential charging sites at city recreation centers along with city-owned parking lots. Slusser says the city's also identified a couple of parking structures and street parking too, which could raise concerns by people who say parking in the city is already hard to come by.

"We're going to be taking a staged approach to how we roll this infrastructure out to ensure that we are providing access while creating the least amount of disruption possible to some of the limited parking that we have in some areas," Slusser said.

Slusser says these efforts will ultimately lead to a greener Detroit and new job and economic opportunities.

"We're actually providing better outcomes, environmental, health outcomes for all Detroiters by working toward zero admission transportation," he said.

Slusser says he wants this new infrastructure to benefit all Detroiters.

He and his team want to hear from you. You can submit your feedback here.