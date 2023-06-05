Detroit leaders, community members come together for Gun Violence Awareness Month

(CBS DETROIT) - Mia Reid is among many mothers in Detroit whose lives have been forever changed by gun violence.

"My firstborn and only son was taken by gun violence," she said.

Reid discussed the impact gun violence has had on not only her family but also the city.

"We should not experience the death of our children," she said. "We are suffering. We are suffering deeply."

Reid joined city council members, the chief of police and community members for an event to recognize Gun Violence Awareness Month.

"There's trauma involved, and guess what, ask yourself, the people that do not go get help, what are they doing with that hurt? It goes back into the community," Reid said.

The event comes as Detroit is on pace to surpass the number of homicides from last year.

So far, there's been more than 100.

On Sunday, three people were killed in separate shootings 10 minutes apart.

"That's not a game to those families who have to wake up this morning to such loss," City Councilman Fred Durhal said.

Those in attendance Monday are encouraging people to be committed to ending what many consider a public health crisis.

"We must invest in programs and initiatives that address the root cause of violence, including poverty, lack of opportunity and mental health," said City Council President Mary Sheffield. "We must invest in our neighborhoods."