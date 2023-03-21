Detroit kids work with local author to write book

(CBS DETROIT) - Writing a book is an accomplishment all on its own, but imagine becoming a published author as a child.

"If you have not heard of Brilliant, you don't know what you're missing," said Mayra Perez.

For nearly five years, Perez has gotten her daughters involved in Brilliant Detroit, a nonprofit that helps kids, up to 8 years old, get up to reading and writing level.

"Within a year the teacher was like what are you doing and I said well they got involved with Brilliant," Perez stated.

Right now, the organization has 14 homes across the city with plans to expand. The nonprofit hopes to have 16 to 17 homes by the end of this year and 24 available by 2024.

Kids at Brilliant Detroit working on drawing pictures for the book "Life Lessons from Brilliant Detroit." Brilliant Detroit

"We've seen children in one year move up two to three grade levels and that's huge because once you get to third grade, if you're not reading at grade level they're going to continue to struggle throughout life," said Maria Montoya, director of communications for Brilliant Detroit.

Montoya says the idea is simple…have educational resources walking distance in Detroit neighborhoods.

"The goal really is to get a family in and say what is it that you and your family need to set this child up for success," Montoya stated.

A mission that author Andy Gutman fell in love with.

"The things they do here are amazing," said Gutman.

Gutman was so moved when he first became involved that he came up with an idea.

"What if we tried to do something where we could make these kids into authors and help them fulfill their dreams," Gutman said.

Author Andy Gutman working with kids at Brilliant Detroit to create book "Life Lessons from Brilliant Detroit. Brilliant Detroit

During the pandemic, Gutman worked with 19 kids. They drew pictures, jotted down a few thoughts to create a book called "Life Lessons from Brilliant Detroit."

The book "Life Lessons from Brilliant Detroit" created by the kids at the nonprofit Brilliant Detroit as well as local author Andy Gutman. Brilliant Detroit

"It's the beginning of their goals," said Perez.

"Reading opens up the world to them and yet being able to be an author or being able to fulfill your dreams at such a young age gives that hope that there's nothing they can't accomplish," Gutman said.

All sales from this book go to Brilliant Detroit. You can purchase the book on Amazon.

Gutman says there could be a sequel one day.