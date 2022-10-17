Detroit-inspired Air Jordans give city something to celebrate

(CBS DETROIT) - It was a phone call Roland Coit will never forget.

Coit, the owner of popular shoe boutiques Royal Oak-based Burn Rubber and Detroit-based Two18, recalled the moment he received a phone call about an offer he couldn't refuse -- design a new colorway Air Jordan 2 retro shoes.

"My [Jordan] rep called me. I hung up on him. I thought he was joking," he said.

He has done work with other major shoe companies, but Coit never thought Jordan would be calling.

Coit grew up a sneaker head, skipping school in middle school to get the latest shoe and doing chores for his aunt to raise money to buy them.

He credits his hometown Pontiac and Detroit for his love for fashion.

Coit even believes Detroit's often overlooked and belongs in the conversation of cities with a unique style and swag that have left an impact on the country.

"We don't always get the credit that we deserve," he said about Detroit's cultural impact.

When it came to designing the shoe, Coit made sure to pay homage to Pontiac, Detroit and the metro area -- from the color to cities like Oak Park and his hometown being included on a map of Southeast Michigan in the insole of the shoe.

"It's to show those kids in those places, like man, Oak Park, is on a map is of a Jordan shoe and T-shirt that's going around the world," he said.

The Detroit-inspired Air Jordan 2 retro shoes released on Friday at 2:18 p.m. which is the name of Coit's shoe boutique.

Long lines of people wrapped around the block to get their hands on the shoe-some of them even waited for hours.

A day before the shoe's release, Coit gifted more than 150 students a pair of the new sneakers.

He called it a "special" moment.

Coit hopes it inspires the city and solidifies its place as cultural trendsetters.

"You can't take it and run with it. It's of this place, it's from this place. It's for this place. You can't take it and run with it," he said.

The global release of the Jordans designed by Coit and Two18 is Oct. 21.

To see the shoe, watch the video above.