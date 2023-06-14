Watch CBS News
Woman in her 90s dead after house fire in Detroit

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 14, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 14, 2023 05:09

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman in her 90s was killed in a house fire in Detroit, according to the Detroit Fire Department.

At about 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, the Detroit Fire Department received reports of a fire at a home in the 18000 block of Orleans, according to Detroit Fire Department Chief Harris.

A woman in her 90s died after being trapped inside her home. 

No other information has been released at this time. This story will be updated as more information is made available. 

First published on June 14, 2023 / 12:21 PM

