Detroit homeowners have until December to apply for HOPE property tax exemption program

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Detroit homeowners who need help paying for their annual property taxes have until Dec. 11 to apply to the HOPE program to try and qualify for a full or partial property tax exception for 2023, according to a City of Detroit.

HOPE stands for Homeowners Property Exemption. It provides homeowners with an opportunity to be exempt from their 2023 property taxes based on household income.

In 2023, 11,312 Detroit homeowners have been approved for either a 10%, 25%, 50% or 100% reduction in their taxes, according to officials.

For those who need help completing the HOPE application, the city and nonprofit partners are scheduled to host the final in a series of in-person Healthy Home Resource Days events at the following:

Crowell Recreation Center located at 16630 Lahser in Detroit on Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 1-5 p.m.

Wayne Metro Community Action Agency located at 7310 Woodward in Detroit on Friday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wayne Metro Community Action Agency located at 7310 Woodward in Detroit on Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



"We've increased our HOPE outreaches this year because we want to make sure Detroit homeowners who are in need of assistance with paying property taxes know about the help that's available," Willie Donwell, Director, Board of Review, City Council said. "Over the years, the HOPE program has helped thousands of homeowners reduce their tax burden to an affordable level so they cannot be in fear of falling behind and at risk of foreclosure."

This is the last opportunity to receive in-person assistance before the HOPE Dec. 11 deadline, officials said.

Residents can apply online or schedule an in-person appointment at a HOPE event by visiting the website or by calling (313) 244-0274. Walk-ins are welcomed at the events between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.