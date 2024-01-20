Detroit Historical Museum to feature Pistons exhibit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A new exhibit telling the story of the Detroit Pistons' Championship seasons in 1989 and 2004 will be shown at the Detroit Historical Museum.

The "Thirty Five | 20" exhibit is scheduled to open Jan. 27 and run through June 23.

According to a press release, the exhibit celebrates the determination and triumph of the 1989 "Bad Boys" and the 2004 "Goin' to Work" Detroit Pistons team.

Artifacts from both seasons are expected to be shown.

The exhibit shows how each of the teams was assembled, how they developed their play styles and more, the press release states.

Free admission will be available for Pistons season-ticket members on Jan. 27-28, according to the press release.

The Detroit Historical Museum is located at 5401 Woodward Ave. in Midtown.

The museum is currently open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Virtual tours and exhibits can be found online.