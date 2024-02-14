Watch CBS News
Detroit Historical Museum showcasing city's public art in new exhibition

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit Historical Museum showcases city's public art
Courtesy of Detroit Historical Society

(CBS DETROIT) - Public art is prevalent in the city of Detroit, and the Detroit Historical Museum will unveil a new exhibition this weekend to showcase it.

The exhibit, called "Concrete Canvas: Celebrating History, Present, and Future of Public Art in Detroit," will be showcased in the museum's Center Stage beginning Feb. 17.

"From public art environments to murals, statues, sculptures, fountains, and more, this exhibition explores and highlights local artists, iconic public works, collections, and cultural landmarks," museum officials said in a press release. "The exhibition invites conversation about the dynamic present and boundless future of public art in Detroit and will center a series of discussions and a public walking tour in the spring."

The exhibit will be open through April 28 and will be free with admission during museum hours.

The Detroit Historical Museum, located at 5401 Woodward Ave., is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 7:33 PM EST

