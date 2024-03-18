New Detroit Historical Museum exhibit to feature 1984 World Series portraits taken outside Tigers Stadium

(CBS DETROIT) - A new exhibit featuring portraits taken outside the 1984 World Series by famed photographer Carlos Diaz is set to open at the Detroit Historical Museum next week, and an opening reception is being held on Thursday.

Carlos Diaz moved to Detroit in 1984 and began taking photos of fans outside Tigers Stadium.

"During the summer of 1984, the city of Detroit was buzzing with excitement and anticipation, as the Detroit Tigers got closer to winning the 1984 World Series. I had just moved into the city that summer after accepting my first teaching job, when I began making portraits of individuals, outside Tiger Stadium along Michigan Avenue and Trumbull. The portraits, taken during the five 1984 World Series games, were a mutual collaboration between myself and those I desired to know more about. It was purely a young photographer's attempt to connect with the people and fervor in the streets, at a very special time in this city's history and in the place I now called home."

Diaz taught at the College for Creative Studies for 37 years and is a former chair of the Photography Department. Before that, he taught at Bowling Green State University and the University of Michigan School of Art.

The exhibit will open in the Detroit Artists Showcase on Saturday, March 23.

This week, the museum will host a special opening reception from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21. The event will feature a discussion with Carlos Diaz and sports writer Bill McGraw, moderated by Detroit Historical Society Director of Collections & Curatorial Jeremy Dimick.

There will also be ballpark-themed food served at the event.