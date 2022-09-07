Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation committed to helping Latino community

The Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation (DHDC), which was founded by Angela Reyes in 1997, is rooted in the vibrant culture of the Latino community in Detroit. Reyes founded the organization in her living room in order to reduce the violence in the community.

Detroit gang truce pushed forward with the help of Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation Courtesy of DHDC

"DHDC's Gang Retirement and Continuing Education and Employment program (GRACE) was formed after forging a truce with leaders of rival gangs, which encouraged "retirement" in return for jobs in local Hispanic-owned manufacturing companies."

Through their many long-standing collaborations across different sectors of academia, business, and the community, DHDC is committed to helping people feel "at home" with family-oriented services focused on Family Education, Youth Services, Family Services, Reentry Services, and Community Advocacy.

As many in the community are non-traditional students in education, DHDC offers English as a Second Language, Classes, General Education Diplomas, and HUD Housing Counseling.

In their Youth Services sector, DHDC offers programs in the arts, summer learning, scholarship, and robotics & engineering programs.

Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation Youth Program Courtesy of DHDC

On the Community Advocacy side, DHDC says, "We aim to create a space where community members can voice their opinions, tackle the challenges they face. Some critical areas we focus on are education justice, social and environmental justice, equitable development, immigrant rights and public policy."

Community Connect Host Lisa Germani, with Angela Reyes, Founder of Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation CW50 Detroit

Angela Reyes, founder of Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss what the organization's foundational roots are and what they're doing today to help the Latino community in Detroit.

For more information, go to DHDC1.org.

