Henry Ford Health President, CEO Bob Riney named one of Modern Healthcare's 100 Most Influential People of 2023

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Henry Ford Health President and CEO Bob Riney was recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's 100 Most Influential People of 2023, according to a press release.

"I'm deeply humbled and thankful to be included on this prestigious list, surrounded by some of the most innovative leaders in healthcare. And truly, this award is a reflection of our incredible team leadership and 33,000 amazing team members," Riney said. "This is such a thrilling time to be leading this great organization, as we look to truly transform what it means to deliver healthcare to—and improve the health and wellness of—our entire community."

Henry Ford Health

According to the publication, their list reflects people who have made oversized contributions to the healthcare industry in the past year.

"The 2023 honorees on our 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare reflect the providers, insurers, technology firms, government leaders, investors, and others who have made oversized contributions to the industry in the past year," Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare said. "Our ranked list honors the C-suite decision-makers using their clout and influence to lead their organizations and make sweeping changes that affect patient care."