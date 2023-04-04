Watch CBS News
Detroit Health Department providing free screenings for Public Health Week

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Health Department is providing general health screenings to residents for free as part of Public Health Week. 

The first week of April is Public Health Week, and Detroit is partnering with community centers to host a variety of events in different locations throughout the week. 

The following general health screenings and activities will be offered for free during these events:

  • Blood pressure checks
  • Glucose
  • Cholesterol
  • Kidney function
  • HIV Testing
  • CPR training
  • Narcan training
  • Distribution of STI kits

Additional services at these events include Medicaid enrollment and COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals five years and older. 

No appointment or insurance is needed to receive these screenings. 

Here are the times and locations of the events: 

  • April 3
    Farewell Recreation Center
    2711 E. Outer Dr., Detroit, MI 48234
    11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • April 4
    Adams Butzel Complex
    10500 Lyndon St., Detroit, MI 48238
    1 to 5 p.m.   
  • April 5
    Detroit Police 4th Precinct 
    4700 W. Fort St., Detroit, MI 48209
    11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
  • April 6
    Detroit Police 6th Precinct
    11450 Warwick St., Detroit, MI 48228
    11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

    Heilmann Recreation Center
    19601 Brock Ave., Detroit, MI 48205
    11 a.m. to 3 p.m.   

  • April 8
    Detroit Police 11th Precinct
    5100 Nevada Ave., Detroit, MI 48234
    11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

In addition to the health screenings offered on April 8, there will also be an Easter egg hunt and other activities. 

For more information, residents can contact 313-876-4000.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 11:44 AM

