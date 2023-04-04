Detroit Health Department providing free screenings for Public Health Week
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Health Department is providing general health screenings to residents for free as part of Public Health Week.
The first week of April is Public Health Week, and Detroit is partnering with community centers to host a variety of events in different locations throughout the week.
The following general health screenings and activities will be offered for free during these events:
- Blood pressure checks
- Glucose
- Cholesterol
- Kidney function
- HIV Testing
- CPR training
- Narcan training
- Distribution of STI kits
Additional services at these events include Medicaid enrollment and COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals five years and older.
No appointment or insurance is needed to receive these screenings.
Here are the times and locations of the events:
- April 3
Farewell Recreation Center
2711 E. Outer Dr., Detroit, MI 48234
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- April 4
Adams Butzel Complex
10500 Lyndon St., Detroit, MI 48238
1 to 5 p.m.
- April 5
Detroit Police 4th Precinct
4700 W. Fort St., Detroit, MI 48209
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- April 6
Detroit Police 6th Precinct
11450 Warwick St., Detroit, MI 48228
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Heilmann Recreation Center
19601 Brock Ave., Detroit, MI 48205
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- April 8
Detroit Police 11th Precinct
5100 Nevada Ave., Detroit, MI 48234
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In addition to the health screenings offered on April 8, there will also be an Easter egg hunt and other activities.
For more information, residents can contact 313-876-4000.
