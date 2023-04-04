Detroit Health Department providing free screenings for Public Health Week

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Health Department is providing general health screenings to residents for free as part of Public Health Week.

The first week of April is Public Health Week, and Detroit is partnering with community centers to host a variety of events in different locations throughout the week.

The following general health screenings and activities will be offered for free during these events:

Blood pressure checks

Glucose

Cholesterol

Kidney function

HIV Testing

CPR training

Narcan training

Distribution of STI kits

Additional services at these events include Medicaid enrollment and COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals five years and older.

No appointment or insurance is needed to receive these screenings.

Here are the times and locations of the events:

April 3

Farewell Recreation Center

2711 E. Outer Dr., Detroit, MI 48234

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adams Butzel Complex

10500 Lyndon St., Detroit, MI 48238

1 to 5 p.m.

Detroit Police 4th Precinct

4700 W. Fort St., Detroit, MI 48209

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Detroit Police 6th Precinct

11450 Warwick St., Detroit, MI 48228

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Heilmann Recreation Center

19601 Brock Ave., Detroit, MI 48205

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Detroit Police 11th Precinct

5100 Nevada Ave., Detroit, MI 48234

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



In addition to the health screenings offered on April 8, there will also be an Easter egg hunt and other activities.

For more information, residents can contact 313-876-4000.