Detroit Health Department hosting block party with free health screenings, music & more

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Health Department is hosting a block party for Detroiters that will include free health screenings, dental screenings, and vaccinations, along with music, food, and more!

The block party will take place this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., on John R Street between Mack Avenue and Erskine, which is near the Detroit Health Department located at 100 Mack.

Here's what the family-friendly block party will include:

Free vaccinations including flu, Monkeypox, and COVID-19

Free dental screenings

Free health screenings, including blood pressure, cholesterol, and health education

Free smoke detectors, gun locks, and public safety education

Live entertainment, music, and DJ Angie Starr from Mason & Starr Morning Show on 105.9 KISS-FM, a video game truck, face painting, and a photo booth

Free food trucks (first come first served) including cotton candy and ice cream

Fitness exercises

"We want Detroiters to know about all the services we offer so that everyone in Detroit has access to all the elements of a healthy lifestyle so they can thrive," said Denise Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer. "Our dedicated team of healthcare professionals will be there along with 15 of our valued community partners to host this free event. Everyone is welcome, meet the team, and have some fun!"

Officials say free parking will be available at 100 Mack Avenue and in the DMC garage at 311 Mack Avenue.

If anyone has an additional questions about the event, they can contact the Detroit Health Department at 313-774-5233.