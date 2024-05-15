Detroit Grand Prix returns to the streets of Detroit in June

(CBS DETROIT) - The 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix returns to the streets of Detroit from May 31 through June 2.

After the success of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit in April, leaders and drivers throughout the NTT IndyCar Series and the Detroit Grand Prix are ready to take the spotlight.

"Seeing the circuit getting built and seeing these suites getting put up behind us, it just brings the entire team together, said Detroit Grand Prix President Michael Montri. "We have been planning since last year. We are super, super excited, and we have a lot in store for this year. It's going to be great.

"We'll have some announcements coming out over the next couple days. We have a nice concert up in Cadillac Square. That's gonna be a lot of fun. We're gonna activate that whole Woodward corridor between Spirit Plaza and Campus Martius, so just like the draft going north on Woodward, we will as well. There's gonna be a lot of fan activation down at Hart Plaza and then Woodward."

The Comerica Bank Free Prix Day kicks off the weekend's activities on Friday, May 31. Free general admission seats for Grandstands 1 and 9 are available on May 31. Fans can enjoy practice and qualifying for the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, an NTT IndyCar Series autograph session, as well as practices for the NTT Indycar Series and INDY NXT series.

"I come out here to drive these cars fast, and I'm the best out there," said INDY NXT driver Myles Rowe. "There's nothing like it, especially on a street circuit driving an open-wheel car, 190 miles per hour down a front straightaway, looking at buildings. That's why I'm here. I'm the best at doing it, and I plan to keep on doing that."

The IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, with the INDY NXT by Firestone race and Chevrolet IndyCar Grand Prix slated for Sunday, June 2.

"The biggest change is the switch from Belle Isle to downtown," said Detroit Grand Prix volunteer Deb Alrutz. "We really capitalized on a lot of excitement from folks who remember going with their parents and grandparents back in the day, and it is really cool to see people ramped up about coming to the city of Detroit. I love that part."