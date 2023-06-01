Detroit Grand Prix president Michael Montri previews fun weekend ahead

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Grand Prix president Michael Montri joined CBS News Detroit Thursday to preview the return of racing on the streets of Detroit.

It marks the first time in 32 years at the Detroit Grand Prix will be contested on the streets of downtown Detroit.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear returns to the streets of Detroit June 2-4.