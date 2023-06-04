Detroit Grand Prix draws "tourists of their own town" to downtown

(CBS DETROIT) - A scorching hot Saturday afternoon in the city didn't stop thousands of Detroit Grand Prix fans from coming out to the races.

Between the sounds of music, cars zooming around the track, and the noises of tires being changed in just seconds, downtown Detroit is the place to be for the Grand Prix.

In the video above, you'll find those sounds as well as fans who came out on Saturday, saying they were tourists in their own town this weekend.