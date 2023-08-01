Detroit golf invitational supports Children's Miracle Network at Beaumont Children's, pet therapy

(CBS DETROIT) - The Feldman Automotive Children's Miracle Celebrity Invitational returns on August 28 at the Detroit Golf Club.

The celebrity scramble benefits the Children's Miracle Network at Beaumont Children's and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation.

A portion of the proceeds go toward pet therapy at Corewell Health.

Thirteen-year-old Connor Barringer benefitted from the unconditional love of a therapy dog during a stay in the hospital three years ago.

Barringer fractured his c1 and c2 vertebrae after breaking his collarbone on the soccer pitch. Barringer was hospitalized for two months and says the bright spot was the pet therapy offered through Child Life Services Department at Corewell Health, formerly Beaumont Hospital.

"Dog therapy was definitely my favorite part," he said. "The dogs kind of came in and gave me a level of comfort.

"I feel like I wouldn't have been as cooperative [as] I was. I feel like I definitely would have lost my mind a little bit more than I did."

Last year's invitational raised more than $1.2 million, with a portion of that money funding pet therapy at Corewell Health.

Kathleen Grobbel, Child Life Services supervisor at Beaumont Health, says pet therapy encourages healing - something every patient at the hospital is striving toward.

"People love our pet therapy program," she said. "Having a loving animal, [that] unconditional love in a patient's room during a stressful time can help them cope better with being in the hospital."

