Bullet recovered after truck shot at on I-96 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police recovered a bullet after a driver reported his truck was shot at on I-96 in Detroit Thursday night.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, on eastbound I-96 near Outer Drive.

When troopers arrived, they found no damage to the passenger side window.

State police say an evidence tech recovered a bullet from the truck's window.

The driver didn't have much information about the incident besides that the suspect vehicle was a silver-colored Chevy SUV that continued traveling on the local lanes of I-96. They did not get a license plate number.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

"We are lucky no one was hurt in this incident," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "While we do not know the circumstances around this assault, we do know that the suspect fired a gun on a roadway without any regard of where that bullet ended up."