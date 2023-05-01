Woman dead, man injured after shooting on I-75 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman is dead, and a man is in critical condition after someone shot at them on I-75 in Detroit.

State police say at about 12:30 a.m. on Monday, May 1, the victims were leaving Annex Nightclub at 24 W. Adams Ave. As they entered I-75 from Brush Street, someone started shooting at them.

The two passengers in the backseat had been struck, and the driver took them to the hospital.

MSP says a 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a 30-year-old man is in critical condition.

The driver and the front seat passenger were not struck.

Authorities closed the freeway for a shell casing search.

The investigation is ongoing.

"Currently, we are in the very early stages of this investigation," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "Anyone who may have witnessed anything at the nightclub or along the freeway are asked to call state police."