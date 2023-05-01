Detroit Free Press ending city hall press room

Watch CBS News
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Free Press has announced it is ending its city hall press room. 

The decision comes 13 years after their office was moved from the 11th floor to the basement. 

The newspaper says the move will help save money and will not impact their reporting. However, not all of the newspaper's reporters are behind the plan. 

Detroit Free Press investigative reporter M.L. Elrick won the Pulitzer Prize for local reporting in 2009 for his work on the downfall of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. 

Elrick joined CBS News Detroit on Monday to discuss the importance of preserving a press room in city hall. 

May 1, 2023

