Free flu, COVID vaccine clinic happening in Detroit on Thursday

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 6, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 6, 2023 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Health Department and Neighborhood Service Organization (NSO) Michigan are partnering to host a free COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic for residents. 

According to the Detroit Health Department, the clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Detroit Healthy Housing Center at 3426 Mack Ave. 

Community members will be able to get free flu and COVID-19 vaccines and they will be giving out free COVID-19 test kits for people to take home with them.

Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Mandy Cohen will also be at the event to encourage residents to get vaccinated this season. 

In addition, the health department says there will be parking available behind the Detroit Healthy Housing Center's building.

For additional information, people are encouraged to contact corporateaffairs@nso-mi.org.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 2:18 PM EST

