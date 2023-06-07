Detroit foster mom shares her journey of taking in foster children AJ Walker/CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Being a foster parent might be something you may have thought about but were unsure of how it would turn out. But many children need a loving home, even if it's just temporary.

Thelma Floyd has taken in dozens of foster children over the years. She said sometimes kids have been through a lot of traumatic circumstances that lead them into foster care, and it's wonderful for her to give a home to kids when they need it the most.

"They are usually nervous and uncertain, and sometimes I have to go and just walk them in and just start giving them love right away," said Floyd.

The love she shows happens in a variety of ways.

"I bring them in and make sure they are not hungry. I take them to the room that they are going to sleep in and start talking to them,"

The journey she takes with each child is not an easy one. Floyd said it is mainly because of one simple fact.

"They are missing their mom. So I try to be that mom for them."

Floyd gave some advice for people who might be thinking of being foster care parents but are afraid.

"I would tell them at least try, you know. Come in and get one child and try," said Floyd. "You will see the love you can give them, and you receive love back from them."