Detroit Foodie Fair to be held at Eastern Market on Sunday

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) -- Calling all foodies! The Detroit Foodie Fair returns to Eastern Market on Sunday.

Get ready to treat your taste buds under one roof at Shed 5. Cooks and chefs participating in the event will be providing fully cooked and ready-for-purchase food, along with samples where offered. Food enthusiasts can expect vendors from the Detroit area, including small-batch makers, food trucks, restaurants, and handcrafts, to fill up the shed from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Aside from getting to taste and shop all things food-related, attendees will also get to vote for Detroit's Best Foodie Find. Event organizers say guests just have to scan a QR code and then cast their vote using an online ballot. Votes will be tallied, and the top three booths will be announced at the event and on social media.

But wait.. there's more (food)! This year is the debut of Detroit Vegan, which will run alongside the Detroit Foodie Fair, which is celebrating its third year. This section will showcase 100% vegan food trucks, body products, baked goods, apparel, and more. Organizers say there will be informational opportunities for those curious to learn how to add more plant-based foods to their diet or about vegetarian dietary structure.

The Eastern Market is located at 2934 Russell Street in Detroit, east of I-75 and south of Mack Avenue. For more information on the Detroit Foodie Fair, click here. For more information on Detroit Vegan, click here.