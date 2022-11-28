Detroit's first private label K. Walker Collective opens flagship store

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit is now home to another clothing boutique, and the founder said it's the city's first private label to have its own flagship store.

K. Walker Collective

K. Walker Collective opened its first brick-and-mortar store on Small Business Saturday, selling apparel and accessories "targeted for the change-maker and the fervent fashion icon," according to the brand.

"I aim for K. Walker Collective to be completely positioned as a trailblazing lifestyle brand, not just a clothing brand," said founder Ken Walker. "I want my store to be a beacon of hope and to be creative inspiration for the youth. Community is at the core and our store will show the world that Detroit is an undeniable fashion-forward city."

The 1,700-square-foot retail space on Cass Avenue is in the heart of Midtown, just a few steps away from from the founder's alma mater, Detroit School of Arts. Walker said this shop is a full circle moment as his dreams are coming true.

Prior to opening the store, Ken Walker said he has presented his apparel at New York Fashion Week and recently designed custom jerseys for Motor City Cruise, the G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons.

More information about the brand can be found here.