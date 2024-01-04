Fire on Detroit's eastside causes damage to businesses

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Owners of a hookah smoke shop and neighboring tax-preparing business were impacted by an early morning fire on Detroit's eastside.

The damage cost to the hookah shop is estimated at $200,000 to $250,000, according to David Levalley, Chief of Staff at the Detroit Fire Department.

Jesse Gonzales

Premiere Tax Services was also damaged, the co-owner, Angel Williams, saying it was heartbreaking that the fire happened during tax season.

Jesse Gonzales

"It's just super devastating to have to start over in the middle of the season. We're just getting started. It's our five-year anniversary. We were looking forward to a great season. We were ready to take on our clients for the season because as you know, tax season gets crazy," Williams said.

No one was hurt during the fire and the arson team is doing a follow-up to determine the cause, Levalley said.