Detroit Fire Department graduates largest duel-enrolled class of cadets in 2023

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Fire Department graduated its largest-ever class of cadets on Friday.

The fire department honored 90 cadets who have completed training to be certified in fire and EMS.

Many cadets have inspiring stories, including Taylor Compton, who follows in his father's footsteps.

He remembers visiting the engine house, and deciding as a child he wanted to become a firefighter.

The graduates will now complete one year as probationary firefighters, which will equip them with the necessary skills to best serve Detroit residents.